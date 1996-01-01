9. Quantum Mechanics
The Energy of Light
Which of the following statements best describes the energy of a photon?
The energy of a photon is directly proportional to its frequency.
The energy of a photon is directly proportional to its wavelength.
The energy of a photon is solely determined by its wavelength.
The energy of a photon is independent of both its wavelength and frequency.