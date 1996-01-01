17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Acids Introduction
102PRACTICE PROBLEM
We are given three solutions
Solution A: [OH-] = 2.43 × 10–7 M
Solution B: [H3O+] = 7.79 × 10–9 M
Solution C: [OH-] = 0.000349 M
a. What is the [H3O+] for solution A?
b. What is the [OH-] for solution B?
c. What is the [H3O+] for solution C?
c. Which of the three solutions is the most basic?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) [H3O+] = 2.43x10-7 M (b) [OH-] = 7.79x10-9 M (c) [H3O+] = 0.000349 M (d) Solution B
B
(a) [H3O+] = 4.12x10-8 M (b) [OH-] = 1.28x10-6 M (c) [H3O+] = 2.87x10-11 M (d) Solution C
C
(a) [H3O+] = 4.12x10-8 M (b) [OH-] = 7.79x10-9 M (c) [H3O+] = 2.87x10-11 M (d) Solution B
D
(a) [H3O+] = 2.43x10-7 M (b) [OH-] = 7.79x10-9 M (c) [H3O+] = 0.000349 M (d) Solution A