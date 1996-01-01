18. Aqueous Equilibrium
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sample mixture of HCl and H3AsO4, with a volume of 50 mL, was titrated against 0.250 M NaOH. What indicators would be suitable to signal the equivalence points if the first and second equivalence points were reached after 95 mL and 140 mL of the base were consumed, respectively?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
First equivalence point: Ethyl orange
B
First equivalence point: Thymol blue
C
First equivalence point: Methyl red
D
First equivalence point: Bromocresol purple
