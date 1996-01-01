18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
Intro to Buffers
65PRACTICE PROBLEM
Based on the given flowchart, what is the difference between the group 2 sulfide precipitates and group 3 sulfide precipitates?
A
The group 3 sulfides precipitate in basic solution while the group 2 sulfides precipitate in acidic solution
B
The group 3 sulfides precipitate in basic solution while the group 2 sulfides precipitate in neutral solution
C
The group 3 sulfides precipitate in acidic solution while the group 2 sulfides precipitate in basic solution
D
The group 3 sulfides precipitate in neutral solution while the group 2 sulfides precipitate in acidic solution