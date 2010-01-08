18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 15.0 mL sample of a solution is tested for Cl– ions. Two drops (1 drop ≈ 0.2 mL) of 0.15 M AgNO3 were added to the solution. Calculate the minimum mass (in g) of the Cl– ion that should be present for AgCl(s) (Ksp = 1.8 × 10–10) to form.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4×10–8 g Cl–
B
1×10–8 g Cl–
C
3×10–8 g Cl–
D
2×10–8 g Cl–