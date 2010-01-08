A 15.0 mL sample of a solution is tested for Cl– ions. Two drops (1 drop ≈ 0.2 mL) of 0.15 M AgNO 3 were added to the solution. Calculate the minimum mass (in g) of the Cl– ion that should be present for AgCl(s) (K sp = 1.8 × 10–10) to form.