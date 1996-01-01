21. Nuclear Chemistry
Neutron to Proton Ratio
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Four new elements were synthesized and formally accepted on November 2016. These elements were synthesized and discovered by bombarding target elements with heavy ions using high-energy particle accelerators. The nuclear reaction below involves a heavy-ion bombardment, complete and give balanced the reaction:
24395Am + 4820Ca → 3 10n + ?
A
24395Am + 4820Ca → 3 10n + 19875Re
B
24395Am + 4820Ca → 3 10n + 1988112Cn
C
24395Am + 4820Ca → 3 10n + 288115Mc
D
24395Am + 4820Ca → 3 10n + 288118Og