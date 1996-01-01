18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
Laboratory preparation of carbon dioxide (CO2) gas is often carried out by reacting limestone (CaCO3) with hydrochloric acid (HCl). The limestone dissolves completely into the acid solution and produces CaCl2, H2O, and CO2. Determine the volume (in mL) of a pH 1.100 HCl solution that could dissolve a 1.15 g piece of limestone. Could the same piece of limestone neutralize a 350 mL sample of HCl solution with a pH of 1.100? If not, what fraction can it neutralize?
Laboratory preparation of carbon dioxide (CO2) gas is often carried out by reacting limestone (CaCO3) with hydrochloric acid (HCl). The limestone dissolves completely into the acid solution and produces CaCl2, H2O, and CO2. Determine the volume (in mL) of a pH 1.100 HCl solution that could dissolve a 1.15 g piece of limestone. Could the same piece of limestone neutralize a 350 mL sample of HCl solution with a pH of 1.100? If not, what fraction can it neutralize?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
330 mL; No; 0.943
B
315 mL; No; 0.900
C
289 mL; No; 0.826
D
350 mL; Yes