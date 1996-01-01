Laboratory preparation of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) gas is often carried out by reacting limestone (CaCO 3 ) with hydrochloric acid (HCl). The limestone dissolves completely into the acid solution and produces CaCl 2 , H 2 O, and CO 2 . Determine the volume (in mL) of a pH 1.100 HCl solution that could dissolve a 1.15 g piece of limestone. Could the same piece of limestone neutralize a 350 mL sample of HCl solution with a pH of 1.100? If not, what fraction can it neutralize?