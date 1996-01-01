19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the sign of ΔSsys and ΔSsurr for the reaction below without doing calculations and identify which temperature condition in which the reaction would be spontaneous.
2 H2(g) + Cl2(g) → 2 HCl(g) ΔH°rxn = -185 kJ
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔSsys: (+), ΔSsurr: (+), non-spontaneous only at all temperatures
B
ΔSsys: (+), ΔSsurr: (+), spontaneous only at hight temperatures
C
ΔSsys: (-), ΔSsurr: (+), spontaneous only at low temperatures
D
ΔSsys: (-), ΔSsurr: (-), spontaneous only at all temperatures