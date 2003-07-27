1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
1. Intro to General Chemistry Dimensional Analysis
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
A container full of candies weighs 1.78 kg. Six random candies weigh 2.45 g, 2.43 g, 2.33 g, 2.23 g, 2.18 g, and 2.17 g. How many candies are inside the container if the empty container weighs 690 g?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
261
B
440
C
474
D
720