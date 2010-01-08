18. Aqueous Equilibrium
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
73PRACTICE PROBLEM
Pyrophosphate (P2O74−) is added to laundry detergents to prevent the precipitation of insoluble calcium and magnesium salts. Consider a scenario where Na2H2P2O7 is added to the solution and we're trying to dissolve Ca(OH)2 salts because Ca2+ ions form a soluble complex with pyrophosphate.
(a) Given that the Ksp for Ca(OH)2 is 4.7×10–6 and the Kf for [Ca(P2O7)]2− is 4.0×104, determine the equilibrium constant (Keq) for the reaction.
(b) What is the molar solubility of Ca(OH)2 in 2.50 M Na2H2P2O7 solution?
[Ka2 H2P2O72– = 2.51×10–7; Ka3 HP2O73– = 3.89×10–10]
A
(a) Keq = 1.8×1011; (b) molar solubility = 0.40 M
B
(a) Keq = 1.8×1011; (b) molar solubility = 2.5 M
C
(a) Keq = 1.9×10–3; (b) molar solubility = 0.40 M
D
(a) Keq = 1.9×10–3; (b) molar solubility = 2.5 M