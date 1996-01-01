12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Orbital Theory
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Molecular Orbital Theory
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the orbital diagram of OCl2 without hybridization and highlight the bonding electrons.
Draw the 3D representation of the molecule showing orbital overlap and identify the expected bond angle from the unhybridized orbitals.
It was experimentally determined that the bond angle is 110.9°.
What is the difference between the expected bond angle based on valence bond theory and the experimental measurement?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
20.9 °
B
1.4 °
C
9.1 °
D
69.1 °