12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Orbital Theory
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Molecular Orbital Theory
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true about the overlap of two s atomic orbitals in terms of the molecular orbital theory?
Which of the following statements is true about the overlap of two s atomic orbitals in terms of the molecular orbital theory?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Two bonding molecular orbitals are produced.
B
Two antibonding molecular orbitals are produced.
C
Two hybridized molecular orbitals are produced.
D
One hybridized and one molecular orbital is produced.
E
One bonding molecular orbital and one antibonding molecular orbital is produced.