1. Intro to General Chemistry Dimensional Analysis
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 450,000 km2 dam provides 72% of water to a nearby town. The town uses 15 billion gallons of water per day. How much annual rainfall will be needed to replace the water in the dam if 3.3% of the rainfall falls in the dam?
A
1.8 in/yr
B
55 in/yr
C
4.6 in/yr
D
46 in/yr