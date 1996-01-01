18. Aqueous Equilibrium
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the Henderson–Hasselbalch equation to calculate the pH of each solution.
c. a solution that contains 10.0 g of HC2H3O2 and 10.0 g of NaC2H3O2 in 150.0 mL of solution
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.02
B
4.61
C
3.56
D
8.23