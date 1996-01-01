15. Chemical Kinetics
Half-Life
15. Chemical Kinetics Half-Life
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
The hydrolysis of the anticancer drug cisplatin occurs in first-order kinetics with a rate constant of 5.33 × 10−3 min−1 at 310.15 K. Assuming we start with 100% cisplatin, determine the time it will take for 35.0% of cisplatin to react? How about 50.0% of the cisplatin?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
For 35.0%: t = 197 min; For 50.0%: t = 272 min
B
For 35.0%: t = 80.8 min; For 50.0%: t = 277 min
C
For 35.0%: t = 80.8 min; For 50.0%: t = 130 min
D
For 35.0%: t = 197 min; For 50.0%: t = 310 min