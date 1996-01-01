15. Chemical Kinetics
Half-Life
15. Chemical Kinetics Half-Life
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Tritium (3H) has a half-life of 12.32 years which is independent of the initial concentration. Calculate the number of millimoles present in a sample after 26.45 years if the sample initially contains 6.4 mmol of 3H.
Tritium (3H) has a half-life of 12.32 years which is independent of the initial concentration. Calculate the number of millimoles present in a sample after 26.45 years if the sample initially contains 6.4 mmol of 3H.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.45 mmol
B
2.67 mmol
C
4.98 mmol
D
5.36 mmol