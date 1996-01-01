16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
16. Chemical Equilibrium
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
The equilibrium constant, Kc, for the single-step reaction X(g) + Y(g) ⇌ XY(g) is 3.0×103. Which one of the following is true?
A
The reaction is exothermic.
B
The reaction is endothermic.
C
Reverse reaction is favored; Kreverse > Kforward
D
Forward reaction is favored; Kforward > Kreverse