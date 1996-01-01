16. Chemical Equilibrium
16. Chemical Equilibrium Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Propane undergoes thermal cracking for light olefin production. One of two thermal decomposition reactions that occur in a reactor is shown below. Write the equilibrium constant expressions Kp and Kc for the reaction.
C3H8 (g) ⇌ C2H4 (g) + CH4 (g)
