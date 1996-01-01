15. Chemical Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Integrated Rate Law
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following data were gathered for the reaction
CD → C + D
Time(s) [CD] (M)
0 1.00
10 0.833
20 0.714
30 0.625
40 0.555
50 0.505
60 0.455
Determine the following:
a. Order of the reaction
b. Rate constant of the reaction
c. Concentration of CD at 80 s
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. Zeroth Order, b. 0.0109 M/s, c. 0.108 M
B
a. First Order, b. 0.0447 M/s, c. 0.0970 M
C
a. Second Order, b. 0.0198 M/s, c. 0.386 M
D
None of the above