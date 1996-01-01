15. Chemical Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Integrated Rate Law
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 2.00-L reaction vessel initially contains 780 torr of H2O2 at 25.0 °C
H2O2 decomposes to form H2O and O2 gas. The reaction is first order and has a half-life of 50.0 min at 25.0 °C.
Calculate the partial pressure of O2 is present in the vessel after 350 minutes.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
265 torr
B
147 torr
C
459 torr
D
387 torr