12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Geometry
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
COS is produced from a bimolecular reaction that has Ea = 7.8 kJ/mol and A = 3.2×108 M/s2.
CO(g) + SO2(g) → COS(g) + O2(g)
The formula for the product is written as COS but its structure is OCS. What is the geometry of OCS?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Linear
B
Bent
C
Tetrahedral
D
T-shaped