12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Geometry
Y is the product of the reaction of gaseous bromine and gaseous fluorine. Y is composed of 45.687%% Br and 54.313% F. What is the Lewis structure for Y? What is the geometry of its central atom?
The Lewis structure for Y is shown in the image. Its central atom has a square pyramidal geometry.
The Lewis structure for Y is shown in the image. Its central atom has a trigonal bipyramidal geometry.
The Lewis structure for Y is shown in the image. Its central atom has a square pyramidal geometry.