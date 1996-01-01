14. Solutions
Molality
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following are some sulfate salts with their solubility (mass%) in water at 25°C
Ag2SO4 = 0.830
PbSO4 = 0.00443
BaSO4 = 0.245
SrSO4 = 0.0135
If a saturated solution was created individually for each of the sulfate salts given above, what will be their molality?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.66x10-5; 1.46x10-7; 1.05x10-5; 7.35x10-7
B
8.30; 4.43x10-2; 2.45; 1.35x10-1
C
2.66x10-2; 1.46x10-4; 1.05x10-2; 7.35x10-4
D
8.30x10-1; 4.43x10-3; 2.45x10-1; 1.35x10-2