The following are some sulfate salts with their solubility (mass%) in water at 25°C

Ag 2 SO 4 = 0.830

PbSO 4 = 0.00443

BaSO 4 = 0.245

SrSO 4 = 0.0135

If a saturated solution was created individually for each of the sulfate salts given above, what will be their molality?