7. Gases
Standard Temperature and Pressure
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Vehicular impacts trigger the chemical reaction NaN3(s) → Na(s) + N2(g) [unbalanced], which inflates air bags. Calculate the moles of NaN3 required to inflate a 10.5 L air bag at STP.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.286 mol NaN3
B
0.9103 mol NaN3
C
0.5693 mol NaN3
D
0.3122 mol NaN3