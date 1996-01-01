7. Gases
Standard Temperature and Pressure
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
The mass of 150 mL of a gaseous hydrocarbon, determined at STP, is 0.174 g. The same hydrocarbon is analyzed and discovered to contain 92.24% C and 7.76% H by mass. Deduce the molecular formula of the compound.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CH4
B
C2H2
C
C3H6
D
C4H10