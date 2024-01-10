7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law: Density
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
An 11.5-mL sample of liquid butane (density = 0.573 g/mL) is evaporated in an otherwise empty container at a temperature of 28.5 °C. The pressure in the container following evaporation is 892 torr. What is the volume of the container?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.93 mL
B
2.39 L
C
4.40 mL
D
1.30 mL