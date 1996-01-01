12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
MO Theory: Bond Order
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory MO Theory: Bond Order
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine if the following molecule or ion will exist or not according to the molecular orbital theory.
a. B2
b. Li22+
c. B22–
d. He22+
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a) exists; b) exists; c) does not exist; d) does not exist
B
a) does not exist; b) does not exist; c) exists; d) exists
C
a) exists; b) does not exist; c) exists; d) does not exist
D
a) does not exist; b) exists; c) does not exist; d) exists