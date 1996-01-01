13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Crystalline Solids
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Indicate if the following are n-type or p-type semiconductors
(i) Ge doped with As
(ii) Si doped with B
(iii) Sn doped with Sb
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) p-type (ii) p-type (iii) n-type
B
(i) n-type (ii) p-type (iii) p-type
C
(i) n-type (ii) p-type (iii) n-type
D
(i) p-type (ii) n-type (iii) p-type