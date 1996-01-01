13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Crystalline Solids
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Crystalline Solids
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the semiconductor and electrical insulator from the given energy-level diagrams.
Describe the reasons why semiconductors have greater electrical conductivity.
Identify the semiconductor and electrical insulator from the given energy-level diagrams.
Describe the reasons why semiconductors have greater electrical conductivity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The energy-level diagram (a) is the semiconductor, and diagram (c) is the electrical insulator. Semiconductors have greater electrical conductivity than insulators because they have a partially filled conduction band and a partially vacant valence band.
B
The energy-level diagram (a) is the semiconductor and diagram (b) is the electrical insulator. Semiconductors have greater electrical conductivity than insulators because they have vacant valence band and filled conduction band.
C
The energy-level diagram (a) is the semiconductor, and diagram (c) is the electrical insulator. Semiconductors have greater electrical conductivity than insulators because they have vacant valence band and filled conduction band.
D
The energy-level diagram (a) is the semiconductor and diagram (b) is the electrical insulator. Semiconductors have greater electrical conductivity than insulators because they have filled valence band and vacant conduction band.
E
The energy-level diagram (a) is the electrical insulator, and diagram (c) is the semiconductor. Semiconductors have greater electrical conductivity than insulators because they have vacant valence band and filled conduction band.