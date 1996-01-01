The following are the lattice energies of Group 1A compounds: LiH, 916 kJ/mol; NaH, 807 kJ/mol; KH, 711 kJ/mol; RbH, 686 kJ/mol; CsH, 648 kJ/mol.

Consider LiH. Does breaking one mole of the solid into its ions require 916 kJ of energy or does it release 916 kJ of energy upon breaking up one mole of solid into its ions?