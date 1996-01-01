18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The pH of a colorless solution was measured using a pH meter as shown below. Is this a solution of HBr(aq) or a solution of NaOH(aq)? What is the molarity of the solution if the liquid is one of the solutions?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The solution is NaOH(aq). Molarity = 1.4×10–13 M.
B
The solution is NaOH(aq). Molarity = 0.071 M.
C
The solution is HBr(aq). Molarity = 1.2 M.
D
The solution is HBr(aq). Molarity = 7.1×10–3 M.