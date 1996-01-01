2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Element Symbols
2. Atoms & Elements Periodic Table: Element Symbols
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Among the elements in the 4th period of the periodic table, determine which elements have atomic weights that are not in order compared to their atomic numbers?
Among the elements in the 4th period of the periodic table, determine which elements have atomic weights that are not in order compared to their atomic numbers?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Manganese and Iron
B
Scandium and Titanium
C
Vanadium and Chromium
D
Cobalt and Nickel