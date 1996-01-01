12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Geometry
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
There are no Mn—Mn nor O—O bonds in the manganese(VII) oxide (Mn2O7). Based on its Lewis structure, how many valence electrons does each Mn atom have? What is the geometry of each Mn atom?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Each Mn atom have 7 valence electrons. The geometry of each Mn atom is tetrahedral.
B
Each Mn atom have 14 valence electrons. The geometry of each Mn atom is tetrahedral.
C
Each Mn atom have 7 valence electrons. The geometry of each Mn atom is square pyramidal.
D
Each Mn atom have 14 valence electrons. The geometry of each Mn atom is square pyramidal.