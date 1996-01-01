8. Thermochemistry
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
8. Thermochemistry Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
The boxes below represent a thermodynamic system. The arrows pertain to the direction of heat and work applied or taken from the system with the length corresponding to their relative magnitudes. Identify which of the processes is endothermic.
The boxes below represent a thermodynamic system. The arrows pertain to the direction of heat and work applied or taken from the system with the length corresponding to their relative magnitudes. Identify which of the processes is endothermic.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A only
B
B only
C
C only
D
A and B
E
B and C