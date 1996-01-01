8. Thermochemistry
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Potassium reacts intensely with water, forming potassium hydroxide and highly flammable hydrogen. The reaction can even cause a small explosion due to the heat released igniting the hydrogen. If the reverse reaction was done where potassium hydroxide and hydrogen were reacted, will the heat be a product or a reactant?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reactant
B
Product