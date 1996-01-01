20. Electrochemistry
Galvanic Cell
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which statements are true regarding the concentration cell shown below:
i. As the reaction proceeds, the concentration in the cathode will decrease
ii. As the reaction proceeds, the concentration in the anode will decrease
iii. The electron flow will stop when the concentrations on both sides are equal
iv. The electron flow will stop when the concentration on the anode is 0.
v. The electron flow will stop when the concentration on the cathode is 0.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i only
B
i and iii
C
ii and iii
D
i and v
E
ii and iv