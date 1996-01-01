11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Bond Energy
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In bonds formed, the lone pairs of electrons on one atom repel the lone pair of electrons on the other atom in the bond. Consider the following diatomic species: F2 (155 kJ/mol), Cl2 (242 kJ/mol), Br2 (193 kJ/mol), and I2 (151 kJ/mol). Why is the bond energy of F2 smaller than expected?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The bond energy of F2 is smaller than expected because it is larger in size and the repulsion is greater between the lone pairs in the F atoms.
B
The bond energy of F2 is smaller than expected because it is smaller in size leading to a greater repulsion between the lone pairs in the F atoms.
C
The bond energy of F2 is smaller than expected because it has a longer bond length leading to a lesser repulsion between the lone pairs in the F atoms.
D
The bond energy of F2 is smaller than expected because it has a longer bond length leading to a greater repulsion between the lone pairs in the F atoms.