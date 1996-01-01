16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following hypothetical decomposition reaction XY → X + Y. The vessel on the right represents an equilibrium mixture of X atoms (green sphere), Y atoms (purple sphere), and XY molecules. In which direction will the reaction proceed when the stopcock is opened and the contents of the two vessels are allowed to mix? Justify your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction will shift in the forward direction because there will be an excess of XY molecules.
B
The reaction will shift in the reverse direction because there will be an excess of XY molecules.
C
The reaction will be unaffected because the reaction remains at equilibrium.