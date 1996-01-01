16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
16. Chemical Equilibrium Le Chatelier's Principle
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following hypothetical reaction: AX4(g) + X2(g) ⇌ AX6(g). Determine whether the reaction is endothermic or exothermic given that Kp = 0.580 at T = 900 K and Kc = 0.158 at T = 1000 K and justify your answer. Is this the same as predicted using bond energies?
Consider the following hypothetical reaction: AX4(g) + X2(g) ⇌ AX6(g). Determine whether the reaction is endothermic or exothermic given that Kp = 0.580 at T = 900 K and Kc = 0.158 at T = 1000 K and justify your answer. Is this the same as predicted using bond energies?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Since Kp at 900 is greater than Kp at 1000 K, the reaction is endothermic. Since one bond breaks to form two bonds, the reaction is exothermic. The two predictions are not the same.
B
Since Kp at 900 is greater than Kp at 1000 K and 1 bond breaks to form 2 bonds the reaction is endothermic. The two predictions are the same.
C
Since Kp at 900 is greater than Kp at 1000 K and 1 bond breaks to form 2 bonds the reaction is exothermic. The two predictions are the same.