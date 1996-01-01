Consider the following hypothetical reaction: AX 4 (g) + X 2 (g) ⇌ AX 6 (g). Determine whether the reaction is endothermic or exothermic given that K p = 0.580 at T = 900 K and K c = 0.158 at T = 1000 K and justify your answer. Is this the same as predicted using bond energies?