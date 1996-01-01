11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lattice Energy
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Lattice Energy
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the first electron affinity of sulfur is 200 kJ/mol and the lattice energy of Na2S is -2304 kJ/mol.
S (g) + e- → S- (g) (EA = 200 kJ/mol)
2 Na+ (g) + S2- (g) → Na2S (ΔHlattice = -2304 kJ/mol)
What is the "second electron affinity" of sulfur?
S- (g) + e- → S2- (g)
Given the first electron affinity of sulfur is 200 kJ/mol and the lattice energy of Na2S is -2304 kJ/mol.
S (g) + e- → S- (g) (EA = 200 kJ/mol)
2 Na+ (g) + S2- (g) → Na2S (ΔHlattice = -2304 kJ/mol)
What is the "second electron affinity" of sulfur?
S- (g) + e- → S2- (g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-400 kJ/mol
B
649 kJ/mol
C
-100 kJ/mol
D
-2.30x103 kJ/mol