8. Thermochemistry
Hess's Law
8. Thermochemistry Hess's Law
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the enthalpy change for the hypothetical reaction
A(s) + 2 B2(g) → AB4(g)
Given the enthalpy values for the following reactions
AB4(g) + 2 C2(g) → AC2(g) + 2 B2C(l)
ΔH = −790.2 kJ
A(s) + C2(g) → AC2(g)
ΔH = −291.5 kJ
B2(g) + 1/2 C2(g) → B2C (g)
ΔH = −175.5 kJ
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
323.3 kJ
B
147.7 kJ
C
−243.2 kJ
D
−143.2 kJ