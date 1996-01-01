15. Chemical Kinetics
Average Rate of Reaction
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the given reaction: 2 A + B → 3 C + D. Given that Δ[A]/Δt = –5.20 M/s, calculate the rates of change for [B] and [C].
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Δ[B]/Δt = –2.6 M/s; Δ[C]/Δt = 7.8 M/s
B
Δ[B]/Δt = 2.6 M/s; Δ[C]/Δt = –7.8 M/s
C
Δ[B]/Δt = –10.4 M/s; Δ[C]/Δt = 3.47 M/s
D
Δ[B]/Δt = 10.4 M/s; Δ[C]/Δt = –3.47 M/s