11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Bond Energy
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The relationship between the change in the potential energy and the separation between two atoms is illustrated in the figure below.
Based on the figure, estimate the length of the bond formed between the two atoms.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.44 Å
B
6.00 Å
C
2.71 Å
D
4.00 Å
E
2.31 Å