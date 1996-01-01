11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Bond Energy
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Bond Energy
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Formaldehyde, CH2O is a pungent, colorless gas famous for its use to preserve tissues or cells. Using the bond dissociation energies and the ΔH°f = 716.7 kJ/mol for C(g), estimate the value of ΔH°f for CH2O at 25.0°C. Explain why the value obtained is only an estimate. The literature value of ΔH°f of CH2O is –108.6 kJ/mol.
Average Bond Dissociation Energies: O=O: 498 kJ/mol, H–H: 436 kJ/mol, C–H: 410 kJ/mol, C=O: 732 kJ/mol
Formaldehyde, CH2O is a pungent, colorless gas famous for its use to preserve tissues or cells. Using the bond dissociation energies and the ΔH°f = 716.7 kJ/mol for C(g), estimate the value of ΔH°f for CH2O at 25.0°C. Explain why the value obtained is only an estimate. The literature value of ΔH°f of CH2O is –108.6 kJ/mol.
Average Bond Dissociation Energies: O=O: 498 kJ/mol, H–H: 436 kJ/mol, C–H: 410 kJ/mol, C=O: 732 kJ/mol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔH°f = –99 kJ/mol; The value obtained from the bond energies is an estimate because the bond energies are average values derived from several different compounds.
B
ΔH°f = +99 kJ/mol; The value obtained from the bond energies is an estimate because the bond energies are average values derived from several different compounds.
C
ΔH°f = –150 kJ/mol; The value obtained from the bond energies is an estimate because the bond energies are average values derived from several different compounds.
D
ΔH°f = +150 kJ/mol; The value obtained from the bond energies is an estimate because the bond energies are average values derived from several different compounds.