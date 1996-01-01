Formaldehyde, CH 2 O is a pungent, colorless gas famous for its use to preserve tissues or cells. Using the bond dissociation energies and the ΔH° f = 716.7 kJ/mol for C(g), estimate the value of ΔH° f for CH 2 O at 25.0°C. Explain why the value obtained is only an estimate. The literature value of ΔH° f of CH 2 O is –108.6 kJ/mol.

Average Bond Dissociation Energies: O=O: 498 kJ/mol, H–H: 436 kJ/mol, C–H: 410 kJ/mol, C=O: 732 kJ/mol