6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molarity
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
A chemist added 375 mL of 4.2 x 10-3 mM silver(II) oxide, AgO, solution to a flask. Determine the mass in micrograms of AgO the chemist has added to the flask. Express your answer to 2 sig figs.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
195 μg
B
1387 μg
C
1.9 x 102 μg
D
1.4 x 103 μg