18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following sparingly soluble salt equilibrium:
Fe(OH)2(s) ⇌ Fe2+(aq) + 2 OH–(aq); Ksp = 8.00×10–16 at 25 °C.
What is the solubility of Fe(OH)2 (in g/100 mL units) in water at this temperature? Report your answer in three significant figures.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.84×10–5 g/100 mL
B
5.84×10–4 g/100 mL
C
5.25×10–4 g/100 mL
D
5.25×10–5 g/100 mL