13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
When honey flows through a tube having an internal diameter of 1 cm, it takes more time than it takes for water to flow through the same tube. Is the difference in flow time due to the difference in the surface tensions of the two liquids? If not which property of a liquid explains this difference?
When honey flows through a tube having an internal diameter of 1 cm, it takes more time than it takes for water to flow through the same tube. Is the difference in flow time due to the difference in the surface tensions of the two liquids? If not which property of a liquid explains this difference?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes; This difference is due to surface tension.
B
No; This difference is due to viscosity.
C
No; This difference is due to vapor pressure.