11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction between solid phosphorus and gaseous chlorine produces gaseous phosphorus pentachloride, PCl5.
2 P (s) + 5 Cl2 (g) → 2 PCl5 (g)
1.9 g P is reacted with 0.89 g Cl2 in a 5.0 L flask until one of the reagents is completely consumed. The temperature in the flask is 34 °C after the reaction is complete. What is the Lewis structure for PCl5?
The reaction between solid phosphorus and gaseous chlorine produces gaseous phosphorus pentachloride, PCl5.
2 P (s) + 5 Cl2 (g) → 2 PCl5 (g)
1.9 g P is reacted with 0.89 g Cl2 in a 5.0 L flask until one of the reagents is completely consumed. The temperature in the flask is 34 °C after the reaction is complete. What is the Lewis structure for PCl5?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D