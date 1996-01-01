Choose from the following statements which correctly describe the intermolecular attractive force type: London dispersion forces.

I. These are attractive forces existing even in electrically neutral substances.

II. These are intermolecular attractive forces operating in all molecules.

III. These are the attractive forces that exist in nonpolar gases.

IV. These forces apply only to non-polar atoms and/or molecules.

V. Instantaneous dipole moment due to the motion of electrons in a molecule or atom