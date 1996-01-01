6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Activity Series
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Activity Series
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the balanced net ionic equation for the reaction of the following reactants: sodium metal and acetic acid, CH3COOH.
Give the balanced net ionic equation for the reaction of the following reactants: sodium metal and acetic acid, CH3COOH.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Na(s) + H2(aq) → Na+(aq) + H2(g)
B
Na(s) + CH3COOH(aq) → NaCH3COO(aq) + H2(g)
C
2 Na(s) + 2 H+(aq) → 2 Na+(aq) + H2(g)
D
2 Na(s) + 2 CH3COOH(aq) → 2 NaCH3COO(aq) + H2(g)